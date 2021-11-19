Update: More details released after BMW X5 stolen twice in one night in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More details have been released after a BMW X5 was stolen twice in one night in West Valley City.

A suspect in the case, Melly Komijen, 25, is facing charges of receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor, said a probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City. One suspect is still outstanding.

The victim of an auto theft called police at 2:28 a.m. and stated he was following his stolen BMW which he reported earlier in the night, West City Valley Police Department spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku told Gephardt Daily. The BMW at this time was being driven by a suspect that has not yet been arrested.

“The vehicle, a white BMW X5, stopped at a house located at approximately 3300 South and 4300 West,” she said. “The driver exited and got into a black Dodge Challenger. As officers were converging in the area, they located the Dodge Challenger traveling east on 3100 South.”

Spikes were deployed as the vehicle approached Bangerter Highway; a traffic stop was initiated on the Challenger and the vehicle fled, avoiding the spikes.

“A pursuit was initiated that went west on SR-201 to 7200 West and then back east on 201,” Vainuku said. “The vehicle exited Mountain View Corridor and went south. The pursuit was terminated due to speed.”

As the pursuit terminated the vehicle theft victim reported that the BMW was mobile again, Vainuku said. This time, it was driven by Komijen.

Officers caught back up to BMW headed northbound on Interstate 215 with the assistance of Utah Highway Patrol. A traffic stop was initiated, and the vehicle pulled over at 500 South and Legacy Highway. Komijen was then taken into custody by the WVCPD.

The probable cause statement for Komijen says he drove erratically and at speeds up to 100 mph.

In the driver seat of the BMW a small bag was located with a blue glass pipe inside.

Komijen was transported to Salt Lake County jail, where he was later ordered to be released with conditions.

“Information on the Challenger was gathered and follow-up is planned to determine who was driving,” the statement said. “No injuries or property damage occurred.”