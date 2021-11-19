Utah COVID-19 update: 17 more deaths, 1,764 new cases since last report, 482 school-age children

UTAH, Nov. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 17 newly confirmed deaths and 1,764 new cases of coronavirus since Thursday.

Total know cases now stand at 582,929. Of the new cases since yesterday, 482 were in school children: 244 in children age 5 through 10, 86 in ages 11 through 13, and 98 in children ages 14 through 17.

Confirmed Utah deaths now stand at 3,428 total. Of the 17 newly confirmed deaths, six occurred prior to Nov. 1. The 17 deaths, 15 involving hospitalized patients, were of:

A Cache County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

An Emery County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Morgan County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County women between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Tooele County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Two Utah County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Four Utah County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized