Update: More details released after Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — More details have been released after a shooting Sunday night that sent one person to the hospital.

Detective Greg Wilking, Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily an altercation led to the shooting, in the area of 500 East and Wilmington Avenue. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, Wilking said.

Wilking said the shooting was an isolated incident and the people involved know each other. There is no threat to the community, he said.

On Monday morning, SLCPD Sgt. Keith Horrocks told Gephardt Daily a suspect shot rounds from the roadway through the front door of the victim’s home, hitting him twice in the leg.

The suspect, who was dressed in red, then ran from the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Police did find shell casings in the roadway, but they also found more shell casings on the front step of the victim’s house, which is a piece of the puzzle they are still investigating.

A search warrant was also drafted for the victim’s home, where a loaded gun, ammunition and drugs were found.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.