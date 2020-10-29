Update: Officials ID driver killed in collision with tractor trailer in Box Elder County

RIVERSIDE, Utah, Oct. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials identified a woman who died after she reportedly ran through a stop sign and was struck by a tractor trailer in the Box Elder County city of Riverside.

The deceased driver has been identified as Amy Marlene Davis, 38, of Beaver Dam, said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 8:26 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Route 30, which marks the southern border of Riverside, and 4400 West.

The victim was alone in her white Honda Odyssey, a previous news release from UHP said.

“For an unknown reason, the driver of the Odyssey drove through the stop sign and into the intersection where it struck a tractor trailer traveling eastbound on SR-30,” the news release said. “The impact occurred at the rear axel of the trailer. The female driver and only occupant of the Odyssey received fatal injuries.”

The driver of the semi truck was uninjured.