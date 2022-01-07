Update: Officials ID man dead after collision in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a 34-year-old man who died after a two-car collision Thursday afternoon in South Salt Lake.

The deceased has been identified as Ivan Ortiz, said a statement from South Salt Lake Police Department Friday afternoon.

“Family has been notified,” the statement said. “Ivan was one of the drivers in the two-vehicle accident.”

The female driver from the other vehicle is still is critical condition, the statement said.

The investigation is still continuing and no citations have been made.

The accident happened at 700 East 3300 South.

A statement issued at 3:39 p.m. Thursday by the South Salt Lake Police Department said both parties were initially transported in critical condition to hospitals.

A subsequent update said the man had died.

“The 34-year-old male driver has been declared deceased due to injuries sustained in the accident,” it said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.