Update: Officials ID man killed on Trappers Loop in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified the driver of a pickup truck who died Sunday afternoon when the truck and the trailer it was pulling overturned on southbound Trappers Loop.

The deceased has been identified as Edward D. Smith, who is from Roy, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol. Smith’s age is not known, the statement added.

A previous statement said the fatal accident happened at about 12:37 p.m. near mile marker 6 on state Route 167, also known as Morgan County’s Trappers Loop, about a mile south of Snowbasin Resort.

The Dodge pickup truck, towing a trailer, left the roadway to the right, and the driver attempted to correct and go back onto the roadway, but the trailer and pickup overturned, the statement said.

Smith was fatally injured; a passenger in the vehicle was uninjured.

SR-167 was closed to traffic while the scene was cleared.