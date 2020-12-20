Update: Officials ID man, woman dead after crash on Interstate 15 in Provo

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man and woman killed in a crash on northbound Interstate 15 in Provo Thursday night.

The deceased driver is Madalyn Fillmore, 22, of Lehi, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety. The deceased passenger is Jacob Edwardson, age 21, of Fresno, Calif.

Just after 9 p.m., at about mile marker 268 about a mile south of University Parkway, a Mazda 6 passenger car with two occupants, Fillmore and Edwardson, was traveling northbound in the HOV lane just ahead of a semi/tractor-trailer combination in lane two, according a previous news release from the DPS.

“For an unknown reason, the passenger car veered left and overcorrected back right across lane one into lane two in front of the oncoming semi,” the news release said. “The semi collided with the passenger car in a T-bone style collision. Both occupants, one female and one male, of the passenger car died in the collision.”

The semi driver was uninjured.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.