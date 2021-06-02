Update: Officials ID pedestrian struck, killed by train near Springville

UTAH COUNTY, June 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man struck and killed by a train Tuesday afternoon in an unincorporated area of Utah County near Springville.

The deceased is Colin Robson Younkin, 38, of Springville, said a tweet from Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

UCSO Sgt. Spencer Cannon said officials were alerted to the accident at about 4:15 p.m.

“It’s an adult male pedestrian who was struck by a train and appears to have been killed on impact,” Cannon said.

“It doesn’t appear to be a suicide. It is possible he was trying to beat the train as it was approaching. That’s what it looks like right now.”

The accident happened on a track on Evergreen Drive, Cannon said, in a small pocket of unincorporated land in the Springville area.

“This train, loaded with coal, is reported to weigh 140,000 pounds and is nearly a mile long,” said a follow up tweet from the sheriff’s office.