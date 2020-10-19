Update: Officials ID woman who died in UTV crash on SR-14 in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a woman who died in a UTV crash on SR-14 in Kane County Friday.

The deceased UTV passenger is Diana Carrillo De Santiago, 27, of Las Vegas, said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

“At 3 a.m., a Polaris UTV with four occupants was heading east on SR-14 in the mile post 30 area,” the news release said. “The driver entered a curve in the roadway too fast and overcorrected. The UTV left the roadway to the right and rolled.”

Carrillo De Santiago, who was sitting in the back seat on the driver’s side, was ejected and died.

The three other occupants remained in the UTV and received minor injuries.