Update: Parleys Fire 15% contained, I-80 open now, Little Dell Reservoir to be closed over the weekend

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah, Aug. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily — Parleys Fire is 15% contained, and the evacuation order for Mt. Aire is still in place, Utah Fire Info tweeted Friday night.

“Little Dell Reservoir will be closed Saturday & Sunday in case firefighters need to utilize the water for suppression,” the tweet said “I-80 will remain open unless fire activity increases and air support is needed.

The Parleys Fire started late Thursday afternoon and quickly grew to about 80 acres, which forced the mandatory evacuations of the Mt. Aire area.

Dozens of firefighters from multiple agencies were called in to fight the blaze, including air support units using both air tankers and helicopters.

On Friday investigators determined the fire was human caused and said a dump truck dragging a chain is believed to have sparked the blaze around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Gephardt Daily will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.