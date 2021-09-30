Update: Search continues for overdue hiker in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Sept. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The search is continuing for an overdue hiker in Zion National Park Thursday afternoon.

“Currently, search operations for John Fiske Burg are ongoing at Zion National Park,” according to a statement released from the park in Springdale. “Zion National Park rangers along with Washington County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate this missing person case and are requesting your assistance in the locating of John Fiske Burg.”

Burg was last seen Tuesday at approximately 7 a.m. leaving the La Quinta hotel in Kanab. Burg was staying there with a group of 50 hikers and stated he might hike the Canyon Overlook trail. His vehicle was found at the trailhead of that trail. It is unknown at this time when Burg arrived at the trailhead.

The missing man is 79 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 220 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and no facial hair. He may possibly be wearing a yellow jacket, shorts, ankle-high hiking boots, a white visor hat with neck guard, and may have been carrying a blue Osprey backpack.

Canyon Overlook trail is in the Upper East Canyon just to the east of the Zion-Mount Carmel tunnel on State Route 9.

If you have any information regarding Burg, you are asked to contact the National Park Service Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

