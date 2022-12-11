Update: Suspect killed in armed confrontation with police in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old man was shot and killed during an armed confrontation with police in Bluffdale late Saturday morning.

Saratoga Springs Police Chief Andrew Burton confirmed the suspect’s death while delivering a prepared statement Saturday night.

“At approximately 11:45 hours today, a citizen called the police department to report an aggravated assault,” Burton said.

“It occurred at the Beacon Hill Apartment complex located at 15130 S. Beacon Point Lane, in Bluffdale.

“Upon arrival, officers received the report from the complainant/victim, a 17-year old male juvenile,” Burton said. “The victim advised officers that the suspect had strangled him and strangulation marks were visible on the victim’s neck.”

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving, Burton told reporters, adding “he has a criminal history including multiple weapons offenses.”

At about 12:45 p.m., the suspect returned to the scene.

“The suspect confronted the officers with a weapon in his hand. Less lethal methods were attempted without success and the suspect continued to confront officers with the weapon. One officer fired his handgun at the suspect,” Burton said.

“After the shots were fired, officers requested medical assistance and initiated CPR.”

Despite efforts to save him, the suspect died at the scene, Burton confirmed.

The Salt Lake County Officer Involved Critical Incident Task Force was called in to conduct the investigation.

“It should be noted that this information is from very preliminary reporting,” Burton said.

Agencies on scene included the Bluffdale and Saratoga Springs police departments, and the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are made available.