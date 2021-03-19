USU to return to primarily in-person learning this fall

LOGAN, Utah, March 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State University has announced plans to expand the number of in-person classes and campus activities in fall 2021.

USU plans to offer at least 75 percent of classes in person this fall, with a regular academic schedule and multiple course delivery options to provide flexibility, according to a Friday news release.

“We are anticipating fall semester back in the classroom, and we are all looking forward to being able to offer a more traditional Aggie experience,” said USU President Noelle E. Cockett. “Our campus community has shown enormous resilience over the last year of the pandemic, and now we are very much looking forward to being together again on campus.”

Fall registration dates have been shifted to May 20-25 to provide departments more time to arrange classroom use in a way that maximizes in-person opportunities. New and continuing students will be contacted soon about fall 2021 registration. Students should also schedule appointments with their advisors to ensure they stay on track to graduate.

“The university will continue to implement guidance from federal, state and local health officials as COVID-19 will likely still circulate,” the news release said. “USU does not require students or employees to be vaccinated, but they are highly encouraged to do so in order to protect community members and allow students to return to social activities that help define the Aggie experience.”

Though decreasing case numbers point to a very different kind of fall 2021 than what was experienced during the 2020-21 academic year, USU says it is also prepared to pivot as needed and provide continuity for the students’ academic experience if the public health situation changes, the news release said.

Since March 2020, USU has greatly increased its capacity to provide technology-enhanced learning, and in that time updated 130 classrooms with high-definition audiovisual capabilities. More updates are planned for fall 2021.

USU announced March 12 it allow two in-person guests per graduating student to attend commencement ceremonies this May, a change due to adjustments in pandemic protocols within Utah and the increased availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.