UTA identifies bicyclist killed by FrontRunner in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, May 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Transit Authority has identified the man killed Saturday when he rode an electric bicycle into the path of a FrontRunner train.

The 20-year-old victim was Eryx Lynch, UTA spokesman Carl Arky told Gephardt Daily. Lynch was delivering a pizza and had waited at about 4500 South and 200 West for a long Union Pacific train to pass.

Lynch went around an active crossing gate and, just after the train had passed, he moved into a path of a northbound FrontRunner.

The train had apparently blocked his view of the oncoming Frontrunner.

“The lights were on, the bells were going, the gates were down, he was in the restricted area where he shouldn’t have been,” Arky told Gephardt Daily on Saturday.

“It’s tragic and it’s something that could have been avoided.”