UTA now allows riders to purchase tickets through Transit app

SALT LAKE CITY, March 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Transit Authority now offers ticketing services through the Transit app, allowing riders to plan, track and pay for their trips using a single app.

UTA announced the mobile ticketing service in a news release Tuesday, calling it an important milestone for the transit agency. Riders now can access the UTA system for trip planning, real-time tracking, multimodal connections and fare payment through the Transit app.

“The Transit app is used nationwide and integrates with many different fare systems in the industry,” said Jerry Van Wie, UTA’s fare systems program manager. “The app provides a one-stop shop, allowing our customers, many of whom are already using the Transit app, to use mobile ticketing to plan their trips and then pay their fare … all on the same app.”

Riders can purchase tickets in the app by using the “buy ticket” button at the bottom of the screen. Users will need to create a Transit account and enter their credit card information to purchase a ticket. When boarding, UTA riders can simply show the activated ticket on their phone to an operator or fare inspector, according to the news release.

“We want to make riding public transit as simple and stress-free as possible, and this solution helps do that,” said David Block-Schachter, Transit’s chief business officer. “For years, UTA passengers have relied on Transit to ﬁnd their next trip and track their ride in real time. Since becoming UTA’s official app, we’ve added UTA On Demand into our platform as well. Now, providing the ability to buy transit fares is another big step toward giving riders everything they need in one app.”

The Transit app is used in more than 300 cities worldwide, company officials said. The app allows riders to navigate public transit with accurate real-time predictions, simple trip planning, step-by-step navigation and ticket purchasing options.

“Mobile ticketing integration is the first step toward UTA’s vision of a fully integrated ‘Mobility as a Service’ solution in one app for our customers,” said GJ LaBonty, UTA’s customer experience manager. “That vision includes using not just transit but taking advantage of third-party services to complete the first/last mile connection of a transit journey.”

UTA is the state’s largest public transit provider, offering commuter- and light-rail service, as well as 120-plus bus routes across its 1,400-mile service area.