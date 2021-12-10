UTA on-demand service serving westside begins Monday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City and Utah Transit Authority are joining forces to launch a new on-demand service in the westside neighborhoods of Salt Lake City.

The service, covering Rose Park, Fairpark, Poplar Grove, and Glendale, will begin Monday. The service will operate seven days a week: Monday through Saturday from 4 a.m. to 12:15 a.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“UTA on-demand provides corner-to-corner service, and door-to-door service will be offered for passengers who require a wheelchair accessible vehicle,” said a news release from UTA. “The service area does not include the Salt Lake International Airport. Trips must begin and end within the designated service area.”

Riders can download the “UTA on-demand” in the App Store for iPhone or in Google Play for Android and set up their account. When new users download the app they will get their first 10 rides free until March 1, 2022. Current users can refer their friends, and both will receive five free rides.

A one-way trip is $2.50 per rider and reduced fare riders, including seniors 65 and older and persons with disabilities, get 50% off. Payments can be made with a credit/debit card or any UTA electronic fare card linked to a rider’s account in the app.

“After initially launching UTA on-demand service in southern Salt Lake County just over two years ago, UTA is excited to expand the service to a second area,” the news release said. “This service will benefit Salt Lake City’s westside communities with more access, flexibility and convenience at an affordable cost, including being able to connect to or transfer to any other UTA services.”

For more information visit www.rideuta.com/ondemand.