Utah attorney nominated as FTC commissioner sits for Congress

WASHINGTON — Sept. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utahn nominated to a post on the Federal Trade Commission testified Wednesday before Congress.

Melissa Holyoak, Utah’s solicitor general, is under consideration by the U.S. Senate’s Commerce Committee to serve as a commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission.

“We are very proud of her journey and all that she has accomplished for Utah and hope that her nomination receives a vote soon,” reads a Wednesday press release from the Utah Attorney General’s Office, her current employer.

The release included a link to a video of Holyoak’s confirmation hearing Wednesday in the nation’s capitol. Se was nominated for the post in July by President Joe Biden.

“Today, U.S. Senators and others around the country saw what Utahns have witnessed and benefited from for years: a dynamic and qualified public servant, who is ready to assume her future responsibilities as an FTC Commissioner,” Attorney General Sean Reyes remarked.

“We at the Utah Attorney General’s Office are immensely proud of Melissa, and though we will be sad to see her leave our team, we are thrilled to watch her take on this new challenge. Utah’s loss will be America’s gain. We look forward to a quick, bi-partisan Senate vote to confirm her the first Utahn to serve as a Commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission.”