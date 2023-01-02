Modest Mouse co-founder, drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45

Jan. 2 (UPI) — Jeremiah Green’s mother announced that the Modest Mouse co-founder and drummer has died. He was 45.

“It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame families announce the passing of their husband, father, son and brother, Jeremiah Green,” Carol Namatame wrote on Facebook Saturday.

“Jeremiah, drummer and founding member of the Issaquah based band Modest Mouse, lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 31. He went peacefully in his sleep. Jeremiah was a light to so many,” she said.

“At this time the family is requesting privacy. More information will be forthcoming including a Celebration of Life for friends and fans in the coming months. Jeremiah’s loved ones would like to thank everyone for their continued well wishes and support.”

His band also confirmed his death on Instagram.

“I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah,” the Modest Mouse page said.

“He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.

Namatame announced last week that Green was suffering from Stage 4 cancer.