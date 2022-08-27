Utah County SAR crews respond after teen dirt biker breaks leg

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and Rescue crews were called to an area near Sagebrush Flats Saturday after a boy on a dirt bike suffered an injury.

“Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue is working with Lone Peak Fire to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from area near Sagebrush Flat below Mt. Timpanogos,” says a statement issued in the noon hour by Lone Peak Fire and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

“He broke his leg in a crash on a dirt bike.”

