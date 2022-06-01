Utah County Sheriff seeks info on 1990-2010 ritual crimes against children

UTAH, JUAB, SANPETE COUNTIES, Utah, May 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating ritualistic child sexual abuse and sex trafficking abuse as far back as 1990, and involving children in Utah, Juab, and Sanpete counties.

A formal investigation began in April of last year.

“The ensuing investigation discovered that other victims had previously reported similar forms of ritualistic sexual abuse and trafficking that occurred in Utah County, Juab County, and Sanpete County during the time between 1990 and 2010. Portions of these allegations were confirmed,” the UCSO statement says.

“These allegations are being investigated by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with other local and federal agencies.”

The UCSO Special Victim’s Unit would like to be contacted with victims or anyone with knowledge of the crimes “so that they can be offered all the assistance possible.

“We understand that there are individuals who have concerns for their safety and/or well-being, who have been silenced. We need your help.”

Anyone with knowledge of the ritualistic child sex abuse or trafficking during that time periods is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 801-851-4010.”