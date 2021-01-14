Utah COVID-19 update: 11 more deaths, 2,742 more cases in past day; Gov. Spencer Cox gives update

UTAH, Jan. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths in Utah and 2,742 more lab-confirmed cases. Gov. Spencer Cox also gave his weekly update, which can be viewed on the player above.

Total cases now number 317,559. This is an increase of 2,742 new cases since yesterday.

Those who died were:

A Davis County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

A Kane County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

An Iron County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Weber County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines administered number 133,202, which is 8,318 more than yesterday.

Lab tests administered stand at 1,871,616, an increase of 16,231 in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,575 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 26%.

There are 559 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,249.

