Police: Neighbor pistol whipped with own gun after confronting intruder in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man was injured Wednesday night after a man broke into his neighbor’s house, and that homeowner fled to a nearby residence to call 911.

The incident happened on the 1300 North block of Mandalay Road.

“The suspect made entrance at this house and confronted the homeowner,” Lt Carlos Valencia, Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“The homeowner left for the residence across the street, and knocked on the door and asked to call police. The neighbor decided to go to the first house and confront the suspect on his own.”

The neighbor confronted the intruder, “and the suspect grabbed the gun and pistol whipped him, then left the scene,” Valencia said.

Police arrived shortly after the 9:42 p.m. call, and found the homeowner and the injured neighbor.

“The neighbor refused to go to the hospital,” Valencia said. “He did have injuries to his head.”

Valencia said the homeowner and neighbor were not cooperative with officers. The suspect, a Black man dressed in black and wearing white shoes, remained at large, Valencia said.