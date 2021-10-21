Utah COVID-19 update: 12 more deaths, 2,340 new cases in past day, 514 cases in school children

UTAH, Oct. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,340 new cases confirmed since the last report, which was Wednesday.

Today’s positive cases include approximately 800 cases identified over the past week but not reported until today due to system-wide delays in laboratory reporting, UDoH said.

Total known cases in Utah now stand at 537,276. Of the past day’s cases, 514 were reported to be in school children: 270 in children 5 through 10, 117 in children age 11 through 13 and 127 cases in children ages 14 through 17.

The 12 most recent known deaths were of:

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

2 females, between 65-84, Davis County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,643,224 total vaccine doses administered, an increase of 9,375 doses since Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,629,093 people tested, an increase of 12,723 people tested since Wednesday; and 6,547,097 total tests, and increase of 24,616 in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,381 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2%.

There are 552 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,472.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by areas of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah