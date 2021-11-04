Utah COVID-19 update: 14 more deaths, 2,267 new cases documented since Wednesday

UTAH, Nov. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 14 newly documented COVID-19 deaths and 2,267 new cases in the past day.

Known positive cases now stand at 558,730. Of the newly documented cases, 480 were in school children: 216 in children ages 5 through 10, 129 in children 11 through 13, and 135 in children ages 14 through 17 since the last report, which was Wednesday.

Total known Utah coronavirus deaths now stand at 3,276. The newly reported deaths were of:

2 males, between 65-84, Cache County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,783,453 total vaccines administered, which is 11,282 more than Wednesday. The eligible population for vaccinations has changed with the expansion of vaccines to the 5-11 year old age group, UDoH said. The dashboard now includes a breakout of vaccines administered for the 5-11 year old age group.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated have been at 16.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who were unvaccinated have been at 8.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Tests

UDoH reports 3,746,617 people tested, an increase of 11,998 people tested since Wednesday. It reports 6,786,600 total tests administered, an increase of 24,258 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,529 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.9%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.7%.

There are 572 people currently hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 24,397.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah