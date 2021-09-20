Utah COVID-19 update: 17 more deaths, 3,393 new cases – 652 in children – documented since Friday

UTAH, Sept. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 17 more documented COVID-19 deaths and 3,393 new cases since the last report, issued Friday.

Known positive cases here now stand at 494, 378 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, 652 were in school aged children. Of those, 319 were in children age 5 through 10; 145 were in ages 11 through 13; and 188 were in children ages 14 through 17.

Known coronavirus deaths in Utah now stand at 2,804. The 17 new deaths — three of which occurred prior to Sept. 17 — were of:

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized at time of death

An Iron County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

An Iron County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Juab County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Juan County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 25 and 44, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Washington County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Weber County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines

UDoH reports a total of 3,389,704 total doses administered, an increase of 16,990 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, UDoH’s report says.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, it says.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,363,259 people tested for COVID-19. This is an increase of 24,866 people tested since Friday.

It reports 6,044,433 total tests, and increase of 43,043 tests since Friday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,456 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 577 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,475.

The chart below shows COVID numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah