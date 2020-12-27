Utah COVID-19 update: 2 dead, 796 cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Dec. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported two more people dead of COVID-19 and 796 new cases documented in the past 48 hours.

Utah’s lab confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 264,874.

Utah’s death toll numbers 1,214.

Those whose deaths were reported were:

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccine doses administered in Utah number 16,992.

To date, 1,693,129 COVID-19 tests have been administered. That’s an increase of 2,663 since Saturday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,980 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 24.3%.

There are 474 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 10,584.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah