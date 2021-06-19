Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 290 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, June 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 290 new cases documented in the past 24 hours.

Total known positive cases now stand at 411,361. Confirmed coronavirus deaths now number 2,328.

The newest victims are both men who were hospitalized. They were a Salt Lake County resident between 25 and 44, and an Iron County resident between 45 and 64.

As of Saturday, 2,758,512 people have been tested for the virus, which is increase of 3,186 since Friday. Tests given number 5,042,945, an increase of 5,618 tests since yesterday.

Vaccines given now number 2,782,173, which is 7,019 more than Friday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 286 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.0%.

There are 168 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,259.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah