Utah COVID-19 update: 23 more deaths, 3,036 new cases since Friday; 608 cases in school children

UTAH, Oct. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 23 more known COVID-19 deaths and 3,036 new cases since the last report, which was on Friday.

That increase brings Utah’s know cases to 532,183. Twenty-four cases from days prior to Friday were removed after further review.

Of the new coronavirus cases since Friday, 608 were in school children: 298 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 125 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 185 cases in children ages 14 through 17.

Known deaths now stand at 3,090. The 23 additional deaths were of:

A Carbon County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Davis County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Davis County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Davis County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

An Iron County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Millard County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Four Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Tooele County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Two Utah County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 25 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Weber County women between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,618,152 total vaccine doses administered. This is an increase of 12,731 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 13.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,601,640 people tested. This is an increase of 18,891 people tested since Friday. It reports 6,491,617 total tests administered, an increase of 35,550 tests since Friday.

Trends:

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,247 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2%.

There are 517 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 23,266.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah