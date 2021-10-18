Victim of fatal shooting was radio personality at Utah Spanish language station

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of 38-year-old Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla, known to many as Gaby Ramos, popular host on La Mas Picosita Spanish language radio KMRI 1550 AM.

Castilla was fatally shot Sunday in Taylorsville in what police believe was a domestic assault.

Castilla was a well known member of the Hispanic community, and her loss is being felt by fans posting on KRMI radio’s Facebook page.

“May God help heal the hearts of the whole family and those who continue to love her,” one fan wrote, posting in Spanish.

“Condolences to the family, a big hug,” wrote another.

“RIP, Angel,” said another poster.

“Justice for Gaby,” another fan posted.

Taylorsville Police are looking for suspect Manuel Omar Birciaga-Perea, 36, who Castilla’s sister said was Gaby’s boyfriend until a breakup about two weeks ago, adding, “they (were) supposed to be friends.”

Police have described Birciaga-Perea as “armed and dangerous,” and suggested he may be trying to flee the area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Taylorsville Police Department at 801-840-4000.

Castilla’s family said Birciaga-Perea is from Chihuahua, which is the largest state in Mexico.

“I wish my sister was alive,” Castillo’s sister said at a Spanish and English news conference shared by Castillo’s radio station. “She was a real lovely woman. She was brave. Her killer, we wish the police officers catch him.”

She asked listeners to share Birciaga-Perea’s photo.

“I’m super angry, super sad,” she said, her voice breaking with emotion.

Castillo’s brother-in-law said he hopes the tragedy may bring attention to domestic violence.

“For all the girls, this can be an experience for everybody and that way they know they have a support.” He added that Birciaga-Perea seemed like a nice guy.

“We have to be alert. I know that she’s dead, and she’s going to send a message for a lot of girls. We have to take this bad situation and make it something good, and that’s what she’s going to expect.”

1 of 2

The family also shared some of Castilla’s story on a GoFundMe page intended to raise funds for her burial in Mexico and to help with expenses for the daughter she left behind, who will now be raised by her father in Mexico.

That page also shared the family’s hope of raising awareness of domestic violence:

“Please if you are in or know anyone that is in a domestic situation that has been or may become violent do not stay silent. You are important. You are needed. You are loved. There are resources available and people that care and will listen and help.”