Utah COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths, 288 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, June 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported three newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 288 more positive cases in the past 24 hours.

The new cases brings Utah’s know coronavirus cases to 407,113.

Utah’s confirmed deaths since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 2,311. Those who died were:

A Box Elder County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Vaccines administered in Utah now stand at 2,622,898, which is 10,830 more than Thursday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests given here have been given to 2,706,134 people, an increase of 4,357 in the past day.

Tests administered number 4,950,730, an increase of 7,643 since Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 209 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.3%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.8%.

There are 147 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,914.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah