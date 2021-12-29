Part of 25th Street in Ogden closed to traffic beginning Monday for UTA construction

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Part of 25th Street in Ogden will be closed to traffic beginning Monday to facilitate Ogden Express (OGX) street reconstruction and construction of the Jefferson Avenue station, officials said.

The closure between Washington Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue is expected to remain in effect until late spring of 2022, said a news release from UTA. OGX is the UTA’s new Bus Rapid Transit line.

“During construction, 25th Street access will be maintained for Porter Avenue residents, service vehicles, and business traffic only,” the news release said. “They will be directed by flaggers during daytime hours from Adams and Jefferson Avenues. Through traffic will be detoured to 24th and 26th Streets.”

Business access and parking will be maintained on Washington Boulevard and Ogden, Adams and Jefferson Avenues, as well as other designated areas, with directional

signs. On-street parking will not be permitted on 25th Street between Washington Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

North and south traffic access will be maintained across 25th Street on Adams and Jefferson Avenues.

Sidewalk access will be maintained though detours will be in effect during various phases of construction.

“The 5.3-mile OGX route will run from the Ogden FrontRunner Station to the Junction, Downtown Ogden, 25th Street, Harrison Boulevard, Weber State University, and McKay-Dee Hospital,” the news release said. “The project includes 1.5 miles of dedicated bus lanes through the center of Harrison Boulevard and the WSU campus. When it becomes operational in 2023, 11 clean-air electric buses will service 22 stations every 10-15 minutes on weekdays and 15-30 minutes on weekends.”

