Utah COVID-19 update: no more deaths, 266 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, June 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported no more COVID-19 deaths and 266 new cases confirmed in the past day.

Coronavirus cases documented in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 409,007.

Deaths number 2,319.

Vaccinations administered number 2,713,796, an increase of 37,700 since Tuesday. Today’s increase in total doses administered includes approximately 26,000 backlogged doses that were administered by one pharmacy provider dating as far back as Jan. 19.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 2,731,915 people in Utah. That’s an increase of 3,737 since Thursday. Tests administered number 4,996,139, an increase of 7,094 in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 273 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.4%.

There are 157 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,060.

Beginning with the July 4 weekend, UDoH will only be updating the public data dashboard on official business days.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of Utah.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah