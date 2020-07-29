Utah COVID-19 Wednesday update: 6 more deaths, 339 new cases

UTAH, July 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported six more deaths and 339 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Those who died were:

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

With the new deaths, the cumulative total in Utah stands at 292.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 511 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.6%

People tested for the virus in the past 24 hours number 3,682, bringing the total to 518,191.

More numbers

At present, 208 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the UDoH report says. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 2,324.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after their diagnosis date, number 26,643.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah