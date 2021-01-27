Utah CVS, Walgreens stores will transfer 28K COVID-19 vaccine doses

UTAH, Jan. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah CVS and Walgreens stores will transfer some 28,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to other providers.

“At the direction of Governor Spencer J. Cox, the Utah Department of Health has been working closely with partners at CVS and Walgreens to transfer doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the long-term care pharmacy partnership to other vaccine providers in the state,” said a statement from UDoH.

Walgreens and CVS have agreed to transfer 28,275 doses to the health department for distribution throughout the state, the statement said. An initial shipment of 8,775 of these doses arrived in Utah this week. The remaining 19,500 doses will be available to be ordered this week and will be shipped next week.

“CVS and Walgreens have adequate vaccine on-hand to continue with all scheduled vaccination clinics at long-term care facilities in Utah,” the statement added. “Residents and staff of these facilities will continue to receive their vaccinations as planned, without interruption. We appreciate their efforts to vaccinate high-risk Utahns and those who care for them.”

The 28,275 doses being transferred to the state will be administered to those populations already eligible for vaccination.

The transfer of these doses was approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.