Utah Department of Health warns of fraudulent mask exemption cards

UTAH, April 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials from the Utah Department of Health are warning of fraudulent mask exemption cards that may be making the rounds.

“FRAUD ALERT: We’ve received reports of individuals reproducing and presenting these mask exemption cards with the state of Utah seal on them to businesses and schools,” said a tweet from UDoH Tuesday afternoon. “These are FAKE. The state of Utah, UDoH, and local health departments do NOT provide mask exemption cards.”

Mask exemptions and how to obtain them are outlined in the public health orders here and for schools, here.

For more information about other coronavirus scams, click here.