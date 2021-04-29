Utah Department of Workforce Services to hold statewide virtual job fair

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a virtual job fair Thursday, May 6.

More than 150 Utah employers with more than 5,000 open positions statewide are scheduled to participate in the free online event, said a news release from the department.

“We are encouraged to see the industries hit hardest by the pandemic starting to bounce back,” said Loggins Merrill, Workforce Development Dvision director. “Whether you are looking for summer work or something more permanent, employers are ready to hire.”

Job openings in hospitality, retail, education, health care, manufacturing, landscaping and harvesting, government and other industries will be featured at the fair, the news release said. Full-time, part-time, seasonal and telework jobs are available. You can find a complete list of participating employers here.

“Job seekers can participate in the fair from their own computer or smartphone,” the news release said. “After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat or live webcast feature, where employers can invite job seekers to a video chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews or even make job offers on the spot.”

The statewide virtual job fair is Thursday, May 6, from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register here and create an account or sign in to ‘My Job Search.’ On the day of the event, find the virtual job fair on your calendar and select the event. The department is also offering an online workshop the day before to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair, the news release said.