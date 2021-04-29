Vaccines have now been offered to all inmates at Utah state prisons

UTAH, April 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — All inmates at the Utah State Prison in Draper and at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison have now been offered at least one COVID-19 vaccination, aside from recent intakes, officials announced Thursday.

More than 2,659 individuals have been fully vaccinated, which accounts for both prisons and state inmates housed at a county jail, said a news release from the Utah Department of Corrections.

“In regards to the pandemic, we have reached several huge milestones for corrections,” said Brian Nielson, executive director for the UDoC. “We are excited to see a gradual return to normalcy as we continue to work closely with state and local health officials on steps moving forward.”

The UDoC will continue to offer vaccinations to those who would like to receive one. New intakes will be offered the COVID-19 vaccination as staffing and vaccines are available.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 at either prison, the news release said.