Utah Dept. of Health reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,213 new cases since Friday; 935 new cases in school children

UTAH, Sept. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 16 more COVID-19 deaths since Friday’s report, and 4,213 new cases — 935 of them in children — in the same period.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases now total deaths now total deaths now stand at 484,192.
Of the newly reported cases in school children, 424 were in children ages 5 through 10; 253 cases were in children age 11 through 13; and 258 cases in children ages 14 through 17.
Total documented COVID-19 deaths in Utah now stand at 2,740.
The 16 new deaths were of:
- A Box Elder County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death
- A Duchesne County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized
- An Iron County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, hospitalized
- Two Utah County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- A Washington County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized
- A Washington County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized
- A Washington County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- Two Weber County men 65 and 84, hospitalized
- Two Weber County women, older than 85, long-term care facility residents
Vaccines
UDoH reports 3,343,245 total doses administered, an increase of 20,078 since Friday.
Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests have been given to 3,289,487 people, an increase of 29,581 since Friday.
Tests given number 5,918,390, an increase of 47,389 since Friday.
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,545 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.1%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.2%.
There are 562 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,041.
The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.