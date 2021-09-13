Utah Dept. of Health reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,213 new cases since Friday; 935 new cases in school children

UTAH, Sept. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 16 more COVID-19 deaths since Friday’s report, and 4,213 new cases — 935 of them in children — in the same period.

Of the newly reported cases in school children, 424 were in children ages 5 through 10; 253 cases were in children age 11 through 13; and 258 cases in children ages 14 through 17.

Total documented COVID-19 deaths in Utah now stand at 2,740.

The 16 new deaths were of:

A Box Elder County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Duchesne County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

An Iron County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

Two Utah County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Weber County men 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Weber County women, older than 85, long-term care facility residents

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,343,245 total doses administered, an increase of 20,078 since Friday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 3,289,487 people, an increase of 29,581 since Friday.

Tests given number 5,918,390, an increase of 47,389 since Friday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,545 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.1%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.2%.

There are 562 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,041.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah