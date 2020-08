UTAH, Aug. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Motor Vehicles has announced the discontinuation of postcard registration reminders.

“Registration renewal postcards have been discontinued and will no longer be mailed,” said a post on the Utah DMV website. “Renewal reminders are available by email. To continue receiving registration renewal reminders, sign up for an email renewal reminder here.”

The mailed reminders will be discontinued in September, the post said.