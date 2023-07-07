Utah drug treatment center employee charged with sex abuse of 9 residents

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-old Herriman woman has been charged with sexually abusing nine residents at a Salt Lake County drug treatment center where she worked.

Brooke Lynn Powell was charged Wednesday with 13 counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, and four counts of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor, for her alleged actions while working at Odyssey House, a nonprofit addiction recovery center.

Prosecutors say nine victims — both male and female — reported being sexually assaulted by Powell while they were residents at Odyssey House between December 2022 and February 2023.

“Many of the victims reported [Powell], a staff member, would threaten to get them in trouble with the program or with the court,” according to charges filed in Salt Lake City’s 3rd District Court. “Many of the victims also reported [Powell] would offer them rewards, such as using her phone, accessing their social media pages, bringing them food or soda, or advancing them in the program if they engaged in sexual acts with her.”

Prosecutors say Powell “preyed upon the vulnerable population of Odyssey House residents.”

She was arrested Thursday and booked into the Salt Lake County jail.