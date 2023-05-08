Utah Gov. Spencer Cox orders flags at half-staff for Texas shooting victims

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered the U.S. and Utah flags to be lowered to half-staff in recognition of the victims of Saturday’s outlet mall shooting in Allen, Texas.

Eight people were killed and seven others were hospitalized in a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in the suburb north of Dallas, police said.

Three shooting victims remained in critical condition Sunday, while three others were listed in fair condition, the Allen Police Department stated on its Facebook page. The condition of the seventh hospitalized victim was not available Sunday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman as Mauricio Garcia, 33, of Dallas. Garcia was shot by police and pronounced dead at the outlet mall, police said.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety extends our deepest condolences to the victims, their families, and citizens who were affected by the shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets,” Texas DPS said in a statement Sunday.

An officer responding to an unrelated call in the area heard gunshots at 3:36 p.m. at Allen Premium Outlets, police said.

“The officer engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat. He then called for emergency personnel,” the post states.

A statement from Medical City Healthcare said the hospital treated eight mall shooting victims, who ranged in age from 5 to 61.

On Friday, Gov. Cox ordered flags at government buildings to the half-staff position in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Sunday’s action extends the order until sunset on Thursday, May 11, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Cox encourages individuals, businesses and other organizations also to lower their flags to half-staff, the release states.