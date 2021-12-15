Utah Highway Patrol advises drivers to stay off the roads Wednesday morning

UTAH, Dec. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol is advising drivers to stay off the roads Wednesday morning after a snowstorm slammed northern Utah overnight.

“Our troopers worked tirelessly through the night clearing crashes, vehicles that slid off, and stranded motorists,” said a tweet from UHP. “It’s going to be a rough morning, if you can work from home please do so or go in later.”

The tweet said no one was injured as a result of the two crashes pictured, “just drivers going too fast.”

A winter storm warning will remain in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Total snow accumulations in the mountains were expected to be between 12 and 24 inches, with 3 to 6 inches on the valley floors, and 5 to 10 inches of snow in the bench areas.

Gephardt Daily will update the developing story as more information is provided.