Utah Jazz announces layoffs due to impact from COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz has announced layoffs due to the impact of COVID-19, officials announced.

“Due to the prolonged economic impact from COVID-19 and the streamlined restructuring associated with the transition to new ownership, LHM Sports and Entertainment has made the difficult decision to eliminate some furloughed and active positions in its Jazz and arena business operations,” the statement says.

“We thank these individuals for their years of service and contributions to the organization. They will receive wages and applicable health benefits through the end of the year, as well as outplacement services, and be offered a severance package.”

Officials also announced the first half of the 2020-21 NBA schedule Friday.

The team will open the new campaign Dec. 23 on the road in Portland, kicking off a stretch of 37 games in 70 days.

The first home game will be Dec. 26 vs. Minnesota.

With the NBA looking to minimize travel where it can to keep teams safe and healthy, there will be multiple times this season when the Jazz will face the same opponent in consecutive games: New Orleans on Jan. 19 and 20, Dallas on Jan. 27 and 29, and the L.A. Clippers on Feb. 17 and 19.

The schedule for the second half of the season, covering March 11-May 16, will be released sometime closer to the season’s midway point.

The team also previously announced three preseason games:

• Dec. 12 vs. Phoenix Suns at Vivint Smart Home Arena at 7 p.m.

• Dec. 14 vs. Phoenix Suns at Vivint Smart Home Arena at 7 p.m.

• Dec. 17 at L.A. Clippers at 8 p.m.

For the full schedule, click here.

It was announced Oct. 28 that the majority interest of the team will be bought Ryan Smith, the founder of Utah-based tech company Qualtrics.

The sale includes the Utah Jazz, Vivint Arena, the NBA and G-League Salt Lake City Stars, along with management of the Triple A baseball team Salt Lake Bees.