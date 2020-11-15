Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox gives cookies, hot chocolate to anti-mask protesters outside home

FAIRVIEW, Utah, Nov. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox served cookies and hot chocolate to anti-mask protesters outside his rural Utah home Sunday.

“Never dreamed I would have protesters at my home in Fairview,” Cox tweeted Sunday afternoon. “But we don’t get many visitors, so if you make the long drive, the least we can do is make you cookies and hot chocolate. I’m glad I got a chance to tell them I love them even if we disagree on masks. #OneUtah.”

Cox’s family home is 80 miles outside Salt Lake City in Sanpete County.

When another Twitter user asked exactly what was in the cookies, Cox replied: “Haha. My wife and daughter made them and I ate more than I should have. So if they did something sneaky I’m in big trouble.”

A crowd of protesters also formed outside Gov. Gary Herbert’s personal residence in Orem Sunday morning in response to the COVID-19 state of emergency that was announced Nov. 8 — there’s no word on if those protesters were served treats.

The Orem City Council passed a city ordinance last week prohibiting protests within one hundred feet of an individual’s private residence after a previous demonstration outside Herbert’s private home.