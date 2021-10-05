Utah National Guard shares video of dignified transfer for Staff Sgt. Paul Lincoln Olmstead

Last week, fellow teammates of 19th SFG(A) conducted a dignified transfer for their brother-in-arms, Staff Sgt. P. Lincoln Olmstead, as he makes his way to his final resting place. Funeral services will be held tomorrow, Oct. 5. https://t.co/CKKJqKwypc#RIP #DeOppressoLiber pic.twitter.com/dcnFVe8EcK — Utah National Guard (@UTNationalGuard) October 5, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah National Guard shared a video Monday of the dignified transfer of Staff Sgt. Paul Lincoln Olmstead, who was killed in an Army training exercise at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, on Sept. 21.

“Last week, fellow teammates of 19th SFG(A) conducted a dignified transfer for their brother-in-arms, Staff Sgt. P. Lincoln Olmstead, as he makes his way to his final resting place,” said a tweet from the National Guard. “Funeral services will be held tomorrow, Oct. 5. Staff Sgt. Olmstead touched the lives of countless service members of the Utah National Guard and Special Forces community. We will never forget his service and sacrifice!”

The dignified transfer was conducted by members of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National Guard, at the Salt Lake International Airport on Thursday, according to a statement by the Utah National Guard.

Olmstead was escorted by one of his fellow team members, also from B Co., 1st Bn., 19th SFG(A), on a commercial flight from Fort Campbell to Salt Lake City, then on to his hometown of Spring City in Sanpete County, the statement said.

“We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support to Lincoln’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Turley, Adjutant General, Utah National Guard. “We understand the public’s desire to participate or observe the proceedings, but ask that we all respect the family’s desire for privacy while they mourn their great loss.”

Olmstead died while participating in the Maritime Assessment Course at Fort Campbell. The investigation of the incident is still ongoing.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. in the Spring City Chapel, followed by the interment at the Spring City Cemetery, which will include military honors, the National Guard statement said.