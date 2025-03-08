Utah skier found dead after Summit County avalanche

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, March 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a skier who did not return home Friday was found Saturday in the backcountry area near Hoyt Peak, northeast of Kamas.

The 51-year-old male Summit County resident, “was believed to have been skiing alone,” a statement from the Summit County Sheriff‘s Office says.

He was first reported missing at about 5 p.m. Friday.

“Search and Rescue (SAR) resources were immediately deployed and initiated a coordinated search,” the SCSO statement says.

“Due to hazardous and ineffective searching conditions, SAR commanders made the decision to temporarily suspend the search late on March 7, with plans to resume operations at sunrise. Search efforts resumed at first light on March 8.

“During the initial search, SAR teams identified an area where an avalanche had recently occurred. It was unclear at that time whether the overdue skier had been involved in the avalanche. Due to extremely hazardous conditions, additional resources were requested to assist with avalanche mitigation, allowing searchers to operate safely and effectively.”

The skier’s body was found at 10:49 a.m. Saturday.

“It was determined that the individual had been caught in the avalanche,” says a news release issued Saturday afternoon.

“The Summit County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family of the victim,” says the release, adding the family and friends have asked for privacy “they process this tragic loss.

“The SCSO extends its gratitude to Park City Mountain Snow Experts, Park City Mountain RECCO, the Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau, the Utah Avalanche Center, and the Wasatch Backcountry Rescue Team for their invaluable assistance in the search and recovery efforts.”