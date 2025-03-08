Iron County man found guilty of choking girlfriend

IRON COUNTY, Utah, March 8, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — An Iron County judge has convicted a man of assaulting his girlfriend, choking her until she lost consciousness.

Joshua Tinkler Jr. was sentenced to prison following his conviction for aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, says a news release issued by the Iron County District Attorney’s Office.

Tinker’s sentencing date has not yet been announced.

“Our office is grateful to the victim for her courage in coming forward and to law enforcement for their diligent work in holding Tinkler accountable,” the Iron County DA’s office says in the release, adding it “will continue to advocate for stiff sanctions in cases involving domestic violence.”

The Utah Board of Pardons will determine how long Tinkler will ultimately serve, the news release states.