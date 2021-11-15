Utah trucker transported to hospital after head-on crash in Idaho

ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho, Nov. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 40-year-old truck driver from Clinton, Utah, was transported to a hospital Sunday night after the semi he was driving was hit head-on by a minivan in Idaho.

Idaho State Police said in a news release late Sunday that the crash occurred at 7:06 p.m. at mile marker 164 on U.S. Highway 95, north of New Meadows in Adams County.

A 22-year-old man from Moscow, Idaho, was driving southbound in a 2010 Mazda 5, the news release said. The Clinton man was northbound in a 2015 Freightliner tractor pulling a flatbed semi-trailer.

“The Mazda struck the Freightliner head-on in the northbound lane,” ISP stated. “The driver of the Mazda was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injures on scene.”

The unidentified driver of the Freightliner was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

U.S. 95 was blocked in both directions while the scene was cleared. ISP is investigating the crash.