Utahn Derek Hough misses ‘DWTS’ finale due to COVID-19 diagnosis

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — “Dancing With The Stars” judge and Utah native Derek Hough missed the finale of the show Monday night after his COVID-19 diagnosis last week.

In a video shown during the finale, Hough said: “I’m so sad I can’t be there with you all; everything looks amazing. But yeah, I’m feeling OK.”

Taking Hough’s place on the judging panel alongside Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba is his sister, Julianne Hough.

Julianne Hough teased her “DWTS” return on Instagram, as she filmed herself calling her brother from his dressing room. During the conversation, he assured her that he was “feeling like myself again.”

Derek Hough, 36, revealed on Instagram last Tuesday that he’s been “diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID.” His health update came the morning after he appeared on “DWTS” last Monday for the semifinals.

“I have some news to share and I want you to hear it straight from me,” he said in the Instagram video, which can be seen below. “Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated, I’ve just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID.

“I just found out and I feel OK, I feel strong, but I’m currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I’m currently in quarantine, and I’ll make sure I keep you guys all updated with what’s going on, but just wanted to send a lot of love out there to all, and yeah, stay safe.”

He also had a COVID scare in October, and was forced to sit out of the dancing competition series after he was potentially exposed.

The finale includes JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke and Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach.