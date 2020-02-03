SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo and several other Salt Lake City museums and businesses have announced they will delay opening or stay closed due to the winter storm set to impact the state through Monday.

Utah’s Hogle Zoo posted on Facebook: “Due to heavy snowfall, we’re delaying our opening time today (2/03) until noon so we can clear all the snow from the pathways and make it safe for our guests. Be careful out there!”

City Creek Center Mall posted: “Due to the winter storm, we are delaying the opening of our center until 12 p.m. today. Stay safe out there!”

Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum also posted: “We will be closed today, Monday Feb. 3, due to the severe winter storm. We hope you all have a safe and happy snow day! We’ll see you tomorrow to learn through play!”

Clark Planetarium posted: “Clark Planetarium is closed today because of the snow storm. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted Sunday that the opening of state offices will be delayed by four hours. State employees should arrive by noon.

In addition, the University of Utah first delayed the start of classes, then announced at 10:30 a.m.: “All Monday afternoon and evening classes canceled. Normal class schedules and operations expected to resume Tuesday, Feb. 4.”

And if you’re a U of U facilities staff, you’re in luck. The U of U Campus store tweeted: “Free tall Starbucks coffee for all U facilities staff today (2/3) at the campus store from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thanks for all you do to help keep our roads and sidewalks safe!”

